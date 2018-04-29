Hall and Watkins deny Hull KR

Ryan Hall's second-half try and a flawless kicking display from Kallum Watkins gave Leeds Rhinos a 20-18 Super League win at Hull KR on Sunday.

The defending champions made the journey east following back-to-back defeats, but moved up to fifth in the table after coming from behind to see off Rovers.

Rovers made an encouraging start at Craven Park, Danny McGuire playing a big hand in a try for another former Rhino, Robbie Mulhern, after an early penalty from Ryan Shaw.

Leeds hit back with a superb solo score from Joel Moon and Jamie Jones-Buchanan added another, but a four-pointer from Mose Masoe and Shaw's boot gave the home side an 18-12 lead at the break.

The Rhinos kept Rovers scoreless in the second half, though, and Moon laid on a try for Hall, which Watkins converted expertly for the third time and the captain was on target with a penalty to settle it with 25 minutes remaining.