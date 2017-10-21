Hamburg 0 Bayern Munich 1: Tolisso sends Heynckes' men joint-top

After Borussia Dortmund failed to beat Eintracht Frankfurt, Corentin Tolisso's winner sent Bayern joint-top of the Bundesliga.

Bayern Munich capitalised on a slip-up from Borussia Dortmund to go level at the top of the Bundesliga with a 1-0 victory over 10-man Hamburg at Volksparkstadion.

Corentin Tolisso's second goal of the season was enough to earn Bayern a third successive triumph under Jupp Heynckes and leave the hosts winless in seven.

The Bavarian giants stay second in the table, but they now only trail Dortmund on goal difference after Peter Bosz's side let a two-goal lead slip to draw away at Eintracht Frankfurt earlier on Saturday.

Bayern beat Freiburg 5-0 and Celtic 3-0 in their previous two outings but came up against a Hamburg side that proved tough to break down until Gideon Jung was sent off for a lunge on Kingsley Coman six minutes before half-time.

Tolisso struck seven minutes into the second half and the champions shut the door on Hamburg, with only the upright denying the French midfielder a second as Heynckes' 100 per cent record remains in tact.

Bayern bossed the early stages of the game but failed to threaten Hamburg's goal until Arjen Robben cut inside from the right and had a curling shot blocked on its way towards the bottom-left corner after 13 minutes.

Coman's neat turn and chipped pass into the box gave Robben another sight of goal seven minutes later, but the Dutchman's left-footed shot hit the side-netting.

While Bayern were untroubled at the back in the first half, they struggled to break down a packed Hamburg defence and failed to register a shot on target before the interval.

However, their chances were boosted when Hamburg midfielder Jung needlessly brought down Coman by the halfway line and was shown a straight red card.