Hames handed first All Blacks start

Joe Moody's shoulder injury has given Kane Hames the opportunity to start his first Test for New Zealand.

Kane Hames will make his first New Zealand start when the All Blacks take on South Africa in the Rugby Championship on Saturday.

Prop Hames, 29, comes into the side as one of seven changes for Joe Moody, who dislocated his shoulder during last weekend's 39-22 victory over Argentina in New Plymouth.

Sam Whitelock rejoins Brodie Retallick in the second row, while Liam Squire and Sam Cane slot in on the back row.

Head coach Steve Hansen had already confirmed Aaron Smith would start at scrum-half after losing his place to TJ Perenara for Argentina.

Rieko Ioane is back in the XV and takes Israel Dagg's place on the wing, while Ryan Crotty returns at centre as Anton Lienert-Brown drops to the bench.

"Our big focus this week has been about continual improvement, growing ourselves as a team, growing our game and how we want to play it, and how we want to play against different opposition," said Hansen.

"Sunday to Friday gives us the opportunity to look at ourselves individually and collectively and get better as a team. We need the games we are getting at the moment, we've had a bit of adversity, and that will only make us better.

"[South Africa] scrummage well, they attack well with the ball and their defence is getting better. So that's basically the game. We know they're a tough opponent - they're always a tough opponent.

"There's a long-standing history and rivalry between our two teams. We enjoy playing them, they play hard and it's always competitive. But afterwards they're always keen to catch up for a chat and a beer."

New Zealand: Damian McKenzie, Nehe Milner-Skudder, Ryan Crotty, Sonny Bill Williams, Rieko Ioane, Beauden Barrett, Aaron Smith; Kane Hames, Dane Coles, Nepo Laulala, Brodie Retallick, Sam Whitelock, Liam Squire, Sam Cane, Kieran Read.

Replacements: Codie Taylor, Wyatt Crockett, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Scott Barrett, Ardie Savea, TJ Perenara, Lima Sopoaga, Anton Lienert-Brown.