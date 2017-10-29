This is Hamilton's day, says beaten Vettel

Lewis Hamilton pipped Sebastian Vettel to the Formula One drivers' championship, but the beaten Ferrari man offered his congratulations.

Sebastian Vettel refused to distract from Lewis Hamilton's Formula One drivers' championship win after the Mercedes star sealed a fourth world title at the Mexican Grand Prix.

Ferrari's Vettel had been hoping to chase down Hamilton in the final weeks of the season, but he needed a monumental comeback that was always unlikely after an early collision between the pair on Sunday.

But the German would not allow his disappointment to turn to bitterness, giving credit to Hamilton for his latest F1 triumph.

"It's disappointing, but it's not important what we've done today," Vettel told Sky Sports. "It's more important what Lewis has done.

"He's done a superb job all year round, so congratulations to him. It's not about anybody else, today is about him. It's his day."

Despite acknowledging Hamilton's achievements, the 30-year-old insisted he would back himself to continue competing with the world champion, who became the outright most successful British driver of all time.

"I don't fear him - I like racing with him," Vettel added. "Obviously I would have liked that a bit more this year, but they were the better bunch."

Asked what Ferrari could have done differently, he simply replied: "What does it matter now?"