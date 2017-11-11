Hamilton confident he can catch Schumacher

Michael Schumacher's record 91 Formula One race wins is something Lewis Hamilton is focused on beating.

Lewis Hamilton believes he can take another Formula One record off Michael Schumacher by eclipsing the German's 91 race wins.

Hamilton has already overtaken Schumacher's previous best of 68 pole positions, the 2017 world champion claiming 11 this season to leave him on 72.

A ninth-place finish in Mexico last time out secured a fourth world title for Hamilton with two races to spare, but he remains three behind all-time great Schumacher.

READ MORE: Australia’s Daniel Hughes - ‘I’ll never be more ready’

READ MORE: Lamb wants Moeen or Bairstow to bat at five

Beating that record may be a tough ask, but Hamilton hopes he can at least get close to Schumacher's number of race wins before retiring from the sport.

"I think I can continue winning for a long, long time," said Hamilton, who has 62 victories to his name.

"I guess ultimately it depends if the fight remains within me.

"It is there now but I still don't really have the desire to chase Michael, although I'm a lot closer than I ever was.

"I think before it felt so distant getting 91 wins and now, it's still a long way off, but it's not impossible to think I could potentially get somewhere near."

Hamilton will get his latest chance to move closer to Schumacher at the Brazilian Grand Prix on Sunday - a race he won 12 months ago.