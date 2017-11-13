Hamilton: New engine ruling sucks

Lewis Hamilton thinks changes to be introduced into Formula One next year will make the sport less exciting.

World champion Lewis Hamilton said a new ruling to reduce the number of engines Formula One drivers can use before incurring penalties next season "sucks".

Drivers will only be able to have three rather the current limit of four power units before being penalised in 2018.

World champion Hamilton is not impressed with a change that is being brought in as a cost reduction measure.

"I don't like the idea of going to three. That sucks. Sprinting is what we are missing in F1." the Mercedes driver said.

Hamilton – who sealed his fourth title in Mexico last month - produced a sensational drive to finish fourth at the Brazilian Grand Prix on Sunday after starting in the pit lane after having a new engine fitted.

The outspoken Brit is also unimpressed with the prospect of driving a heavier car next year with new 'halo' cockpits being fitted.

"The car is going to be a bus next year, it is going to be so heavy, like a Nascar," Hamilton added.

"The braking distances get longer, the brakes are always on fire, on the limit.

"I know it sounds negative but as a racer we want fast, nimble cars where we can attack always every single lap.

"Unfortunately, that is not what we generally have. I had that [at Interlagos] but I was coming from a different place. If you look at the front guys, they were managing and that is what we are normally doing.

"I don't think that is too exciting for people to watch. If you look at the most exciting races - particularly when it rains - we don't have those limitations.

"I'm not sure cutting down engines is helping it in that direction."