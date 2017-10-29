Hamilton had it easy this year - Alonso

Lewis Hamilton had it "too easy" on his way to a fourth Formula One drivers' title, according to former McLaren team-mate Fernando Alonso.

Hamilton was locked in a battle with Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel for much of the campaign but saw the German's challenge fade after the mid-season break.

A ninth-place finish at the Mexican Grand Prix - after a first-lap collision with Vettel - was enough for Hamilton to wrap up a fourth world title with two races to spare, returning to the top after being pipped by team-mate Nico Rosberg in 2016.

But Alonso - seemingly bullish about McLaren's chances of a revival with Renault power next year - seemed keen to bring former colleague Hamilton down a peg or two after the race.

"It was very easy this year, no opponents," Alonso said. "Last year he had Nico until the last race, fighting every single race.

"This year was too easy. Mercedes - four races to the end, constructors' champion, Hamilton - three races before the end, drivers' champion.

"Hopefully McLaren-Renault will change this easy time for them."

Alonso, who claimed McLaren had the best car in qualifying even though subsequent grid penalties saw him start from near the back, finished 10th after being overtaken by Hamilton in the closing stages.