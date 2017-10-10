Hamilton Harrison win to advance in Left Foot league

Mathews produced a superb display to beat Young Boys FC and progress to the semis of Champions League in Left Foot league

Hamilton Harrison and Mathews produced a superb display to beat Young Boys FC 3-0 and advance to the semi-finals of Champions League in Left Foot league over the weekend.

A hat-trick from striker Samir Assad ensured that the victors booked their place in the last four. In other matches, Samba FC lost 2-0 to Cosmos FC; Kingsway beat Oilibya FC 2-0 while NIC Bank beat Shani Active 3-2 in a five goal thriller.

Madaraka United bagged maximum points in Division One after seeing off GreenZone Property 3-1, Bethel FC lost 1-2 to Rapid Communications, Black Diamond forced a 2-2 draw against Consolidated Bank while West Ham United won 2-1 against Strath FC.

In Division Four, Diamond Trust registered a 3-0 win over Tropical Heat, Vitambi Viishe beat Harley’s 2-0, Advert Eyez won 1-0 against One Africa Logistics while Total Kenya drew 1-1 with Nyayo Kingdom.

There was only one match in Division Two with Schindler coming from down to force a 1-1 draw against Dayliff FC.

Meanwhile, the Left Foot Sports fraternity will stage a peace tournament dubbed Nchi Mwandeleo Cup 2017 on Sunday. The tournament is themed towards the country's progression after a peaceful election.