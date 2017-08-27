Lewis Hamilton holds off Sebastian Vettel to win landmark Belgium Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton trails Sebastian Vettel by only seven points after winning his landmark Belgian Grand Prix, with the Ferrari driver second.

Lewis Hamilton held off Sebastian Vettel to win on his 200th Grand Prix start at Spa-Francorchamps and halve his rival's advantage in the battle for the Formula One title.

The Mercedes driver took pole to match Michael Schumacher's record of 68 on Saturday and fended off Vettel to claim victory in the Belgian Grand Prix for a third time a day later.

Hamilton was disgruntled when a safety car was deployed late in the race following a collision between Force India team-mates Esteban Ocon and Sergio Perez, but stayed out in front on a second set of soft tyres with Vettel unable to catch him on ultrasofts.

Hamilton trails Vettel by only seven points after taking the chequered flag 2.358 seconds in front of the Ferrari driver, who was unable to celebrate his new three-year deal with a win in the first race after the mid-season break.

Daniel Ricciardo took third place ahead of Kimi Raikkonen, who was given a 10 second stop-go penalty after failing to slow for double yellow flags.

Valtteri Bottas finished fifth after dropping back following the restart, while Max Verstappen endured more misery as he retired for the sixth time this season.

