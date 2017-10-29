Hamilton: It was a horrible way to do it!

He may be world champion for a fourth time, but Lewis Hamilton is not happy with his ninth-place finish at the Mexican Grand Prix.

A collision with Sebastian Vettel on the opening lap left both drivers having to work their way through the field, with the German requiring a top-two finish to have any chance of keeping the title race alive.

Hamilton overtook Fernando Alonso to move up to ninth in the closing laps, leaving Vettel needing the win - an achievement he fell well short of by crossing the finish line in fourth.

It was a far from glamorous way for Hamilton to mark a momentous day on which he became the first British driver to win four drivers' titles, joining Vettel and Alain Prost on that tally.

"It was a horrible way to do it, to be honest," he told Sky Sports. "But what could I do?

"I told you I wasn't going to go easy at turn one and I don't think I was too aggressive or anything like that.

"I'm looking forward to see the replay. I left a lot of space for the car behind. But I kept going and I kept coming back.

"Today was so unusual. Being 40 seconds behind is horrible, it's like being in no man's land. You just have to think forwards.

"I had no idea what was going to happen in the championship, I was just thinking about getting involved in the race.

"This is such a difficult track - if not the worst track - so trying to get past people was a disaster. The feelings are so mixed right now."

Discussing his fourth title, Hamilton added: "I feel you should take things one day at a time. I'm really happy with this fourth.

"I'm going to have to take some time to really think about it, but I'm proud of the [British] flag and everyone who represents it.

"I hope those that are watching are happy with this year's result and I'll continue to raise it as high as I can."