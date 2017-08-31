Hamilton intends to extend Mercedes deal at end of season

Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes contract is set to expire at the end of next season, but he intends to extend it.

Lewis Hamilton says he intends to extend his contract with Mercedes beyond 2018, but is in no rush to finalise a new deal.

Hamilton's main rival for the 2017 world title, Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, penned a fresh three-year contract this month.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has indicated the team will wait until the end of the current campaign to finalise new terms with Hamilton, who is relaxed over his future.

"I don't know if everyone expected him [Vettel] to sign a three-year deal but it doesn't change much for me," Hamilton was quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

"I planned to extend with the team in the second half of the season or towards the end of the year.

"Toto has said we will wait until the end of the season; that's because that's generally what I like to do.

"There is no rush. I still have another year so we have a lot of time. The last contract went all the way into the mid-part of the season."

Hamilton said he has not once been tempted to seek a move away from Mercedes, with whom he has won two of his three world titles since joining from McLaren ahead of the 2013 season.

"I know the team are committed to me and I have never picked up the phone and spoken to any other teams," he added.

"I made it very clear to the guys I am not trying to weigh up my options and if I was I would just call Toto and say: 'Look, I am doing my due diligence and seeing what's out there for me'.

"But currently I have no plans to do that.

"I'm made aware of who contacts the team, and that's down to a great relationship that I have with Toto.

"He's very open with me about who calls. It's kind of interesting sometimes to hear who calls, and who's tried either to take my seat or take the seat next door to me."

Ahead of this weekend's Italian Grand Prix at Monza, Hamilton trails Vettel by seven points in the drivers' standings.