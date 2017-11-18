Hamilton: I learned nothing from Rosberg

Nico Rosberg taught Lewis Hamilton nothing during their time as Mercedes colleagues, according to the four-time F1 world champion.

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton claims he learned nothing from Nico Rosberg during their four seasons as Mercedes team-mates.

When Hamilton swapped McLaren for the Silver Arrows many thought his partnership with long-time friend Rosberg would be the perfect F1 pairing.

But while the team won three constructors' titles and both drivers claimed world championships, the relationship between the two drivers was not so prosperous.

The duo's friendship deteriorated as Mercedes' dominance turned them from team-mates to title rivals, things getting worse in 2016 when Rosberg finished top of the standings by five points.

The German subsequently stunned the sport by announcing his retirement, and with his adversary gone Hamilton reclaimed the championship this year – the fourth of his career.

When asked by CNN if he had gained any insight from Rosberg, Hamilton's response was unequivocal.

"No," he said. "From all my team-mates that I've raced with, I don't generally take much from them.

"I'd say probably the only team-mate I've ever really learned something from would have been Fernando [Alonso] – it was my first year in F1.

"After that, I would say I was able to have the experience, so I never felt I was taking anything from another driver.

"I was just always trying to enhance and unlock my own abilities."