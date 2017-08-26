Hamilton storms to record-equalling 68th F1 pole at Spa to draw level with Schumacher

Lewis Hamilton matched Michael Schumacher's F1 pole record at the Belgian Grand Prix, with Sebastian Vettel second.

Lewis Hamilton stormed to a record-equalling pole in his 200th grand prix at Spa-Francorchamps on Saturday.

Hamilton will start at the front of the grid in his landmark race after smashing the track record at the Belgian Grand Prix to match the great Michael Schumacher's tally of 68 Formula One poles.

Sebastian Vettel took second spot with a rapid lap right at the end of qualifying soon after it was announced that the championship leader has signed a new three-year contract with Ferrari.

Hamilton's team-mate Valtteri Bottas claimed third and Kimi Raikkonen will join him on the second row.