Hamilton taunts Tifosi: Mercedes power is definitely better than Ferrari power

Ferrari's fans appeared unimpressed at Monza as Lewis Hamilton boasted about Mercedes' superior power following the Italian Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton revelled in claiming the Formula One world championship lead with victory at the Italian Grand Prix, telling the home fans: "Mercedes power is definitely better than Ferrari power".

Hamilton was subjected to boos on the podium after he and Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas dominated proceedings at Monza to complete the most routine of 1-2s, with Vettel only able to claim third.

The Briton now holds an advantage over Vettel in the drivers' standings for the first time this year, having moved three points clear of his main rival.

And Hamilton could not resist winding up the thousands of fans who had turned up hoping to see a Ferrari victory on Sunday.

After initially hailing the passion of the Italian supporters in his podium interview, Hamilton said: "The team did an exceptional job.

"Mercedes power is definitely better than Ferrari power. It worked well this weekend. It was a great day, a great result."

Hamilton is the first man this year to win back-to-back races and was asked if his successes at Spa-Francorchamps and Monza represented a turning point in the battle for the title.

"I think it's all just to do with the team pulling together and trying to maximise everything with the car and Valtteri and myself trying to do the best job with the car," said Hamilton.

"The car was fantastic and a dream to drive."



