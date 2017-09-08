Hamilton vs Celtic: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & preview

Celtic return from the international break looking to recover from their preceding slip-up against St Johnstone by getting back to winning ways with a victory over Hamilton.

Callum McGregor's late goal was all that prevented the reigning Scottish Premiership champions from defeat as they dropped points in the league for the first time.

With their Champions League group stage kicking off with a home tie against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday, Brendan Rodgers will be calling for a convincing, confidence-boosting performance when they visit New Douglas Park on Friday.

Game Hamilton vs Celtic Date Friday, September 8 Time 19:45 BST

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on BT Sport 1 and via online stream using the BT Sport app. International viewers can catch it on the Glasgow side's streaming service, Celtic TV.

Position Hamilton squad Goalkeepers Woods, Jamieson Defenders Skondras, Tomas, Sarris, McMann, Gogic Midfielders Imrie, MacKinnon, Docherty, Crawford, Gillespie, Lyon, Donati, Hughes Forwards Templeton, Bingham, Boyd, Longridge

Swansea loanee Botti Biabi is included in the squad and could make his debut for Hamilton. The 21-year-old striker returns to Scotland, having previously played for Falkirk, where he scored four goals in 32 games.

The home side have one long-term absentee in Michael Devlin, but Martin Canning has a full squad to choose from otherwise.

Potential Hamilton starting XI: Woods; Skondras, Tomas, Sarris, McMann; Imrie, MacKinnon, Docherty, Crawford; Boyd, Bingham.

Position Celtic squad Goalkeepers Gordon, De Vries Defenders Simunovic, Bitton, Tierney, Lustig, Ajer, Ralston, Miller, Gamboa Midfielders Brown, Sinclair, Armstrong, Hayes, Ntcham, Benyu, McGregor, Forrest, Henderson, Kouassie Forwards Rogic, Griffiths, Nesbitt, Miller, Aitchison, Cifti, Edouard, Roberts

Star forward Moussa Dembele returned to training this week, but is not fit to play, while defender Dedryck Boyata and Erik Sviatchenko, who looked close to a move away before the close of the transfer window, are also absent through injury. Jozo Simunovic could be kept out after being deprived of his Bosnia-Herzegovina debut against Gibraltar due to illness.

There were concerns surrounding Leigh Griffiths' fitness after he limped off of Scotland's World Cup qualifying win over Malta, but the striker assured he will be fit for Friday's game. With their Champions League group stage game against Paris Saint-Germain coming up, Rodgers could rest the 27-year-old who has already scored five for Celtic in all competitions this term.

Odsonne Edouard is included after completing a deadline day loan from PSG, while fan-favourite Patrick Roberts, brought back for a third spell from Manchester City, will be available.

Potential Celtic starting XI: Gordon; Ralston, Bitton, Lustig, Tierney; Brown, Ntcham, Forrest, Rogic, Sinclair; Griffiths.

