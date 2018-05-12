F1: Hamilton wary of Ferrari despite Mercedes dominance

Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton expects Ferrari to challenge for top honours at the Spanish Grand Prix, despite his dominance in Barcelona.

Hamilton topped the timesheets in the second practice session on Friday, the Formula One world champion setting the standard with a 1:18.259 lap.

Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo was within touching distance of Hamilton, while Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel could only manage the fourth fastest time.

READ MORE: Alonso feeling the strain as he laments ‘predictable’ Formula One season

READ MORE: Spanish GP - F1's new car parts, new track parts and... new eyebrows for Ferrari

However, Hamilton – a two-time winner in Spain – refused to read too much into his performance in FP2.

"I think it's still very close. I'm not sure where Ferrari's pace was, but they're probably sand-bagging or something – they'll bring it out tomorrow [Saturday]," Hamilton said.

"The Red Bulls are obviously very close to my pace so I think it's going to be relatively close between the top three teams.

"I can't tell you which one is quickest at the moment because of fuelling and maybe one didn't get their lap, or something like that.

"Maybe we'll get a better understanding tomorrow."