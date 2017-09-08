Hamsik leaves transfer door open for Man Utd and Barcelona

The Napoli playmaker admits that he would find it difficult to turn down an approach from leading sides in England, Spain and Germany

Marek Hamsik is not looking for a way out of Napoli, but admits he would find it difficult to reject Manchester United, Barcelona or Bayern Munich.

The Slovakia international midfielder has been one of the most consistent and highly-rated performers in his position for a number of years now.

His undoubted ability has often attracted admiring glances, but he is now into an 11th season in Naples.

Hamsik insists he has no intention of making a move any time soon, but concedes that enticing offers from leading sides in England, Spain or Germany would force him into a tough decision.

The 30-year-old midfielder told Kicker when asked about his future and possible interest from the likes of United: “That’s hard to say.

"It would surely be the hardest decision in my career.

"Maybe everyone wants to play at these clubs, but I can’t answer that.

"I think that Napoli is one of the top 10 European teams in terms of game play and performance.”

Hamsik, who is club captain at Stadio San Paolo, has made 456 appearances for Napoli to date.

He has scored 113 times during his time with the Serie A club, with the 2016-17 campaign proving to be the most productive of his career as he netted 15 times in all competitions.

Hamsik, who figured for Slovakia in their recent World Cup qualifying defeat to England at Wembley, has also been capped on 99 occasions by his country.