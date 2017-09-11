Hamstring injury puts Morris' USMNT status in doubt

The U.S. national team striker could be sidelined for upcoming World Cup qualifiers after exiting the Seattle Sounders' 1-1- draw with the LA Galaxy

U.S. national team forward Jordan Morris' status for next month's critical World Cup qualifiers is in doubt after he suffered a right hamstring strain in the Seattle Sounders' 1-1 draw with the LA Galaxy on Sunday.

The 22-year-old pulled up lame early in the second half at CenturyLink Field, limping off the field as he gave way to Will Bruin in the 61st minute.

Seattle confirmed the injury was a hamstring strain, with the player set to be evaluated. Even a Grade 1 strain would likely see Morris sidelined for at least three weeks, making him a question mark for the Americans' match against Panama on Oct. 6 in Orlando, Florida, and trip to face Trinidad & Tobago on Oct. 10.

Morris came off the bench for the U.S. in a 2-0 loss to Costa Rica on Sept. 1 before starting the 1-1 draw in Honduras four days later. Jozy Altidore, Bobby Wood, Clint Dempsey and Chris Wondolowski were the other forwards on the U.S. squad for the two qualifiers, with Dom Dwyer and Juan Agudelo also in Bruce Arena's pool of strikers.

The U.S. (2-3-3) sits fourth in CONCACAF entering the final two matches of qualifying, with the top three teams earning passage to Russia 2018 and the fourth-place finisher going against Australia or Syria in a playoff.