Handscomb called up after Finch injury

Peter Handscomb has been added to Australia's one-day international squad for their series with India following an injury to Aaron Finch.

The five matches starts with one on Sunday in Chennai but the tourists have suffered a blow after batsman Finch aggravated a calf injury, leaving him likely to miss a number of the opening games.

That has led to Australia calling up right-hander Handscomb, who featured in their last ODI series with New Zealand in February but did not play in the ICC Champions Trophy.

"Aaron re-aggravated his pre-existing calf injury during warm-up at training yesterday [Thursday]," team physiotherapist Alex Kountouris said.

"He has had a scan in Chennai and although we believe it is not a serious recurrence he will not be available for the first few one day matches here in India.

"He will remain with the squad whilst we assess the injury and establish his return to play timelines."