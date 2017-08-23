Hansen: All Blacks have to be better

All Blacks boss Steve Hansen is seeking a complete performance from Bledisloe Cup holders New Zealand against Australia in Dunedin.

World champions New Zealand are coming off an embarrassing rout of Australia but head coach Steve Hansen wants more from the All Blacks.

The All Blacks drew first blood in the Rugby Championship opener, humbling the Wallabies 54-34 in game one of the Bledisloe Cup last week, having led 40-6 at half-time.

Bledisloe Cup holders New Zealand took advantage of a sloppy and error-riddled Wallabies performance in Sydney.

However, Hansen said there is room for improvement heading into Saturday's clash in Dunedin as he seeks a complete display.

"It's been great to be back home in New Zealand and we've had a great week's preparation here in Dunedin," Hansen said.

"Whilst we were very happy with the way we played for periods of the game in the first Test, there were also moments where we weren't so crash hot.

"However, this is a new week and we're well aware that we'll have to be better in all areas of our game, and we've concentrated on those areas we want to improve. Once again, a good start will be important."

Hansen, who will welcome back Dane Coles with the experienced hooker having not featured since November 2016 due to concussion problems, added: "Playing under the roof in Dunedin means we should see a high-speed game, which should suit both teams and create an entertaining match that fans won't want to miss.

"I know the team itself is looking forward to Saturday as it's another opportunity to grow and develop as a group."