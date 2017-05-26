Rugby Union: Hansen expects to end All Blacks reign after World Cup

Long-serving All Blacks boss Steve Hansen thinks he will be ready to step away from his role after the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Hansen stepped up from his role as assistant to Graham Henry in 2011 and masterminded the All Blacks' second successive World Cup triumph in England two years ago.

The long-serving 58-year-old will be in charge of his country when they attempt to make it three in a row in Japan, but he expects that to spell the end of his tenure.

"I think, without committing to it 100 per cent, I can't see myself extending beyond the World Cup and there are probably a couple of others [on the All Blacks staff] who won't either," Hansen told NZME.

"We have talked to the New Zealand Rugby Union about talking to some of the people whose contracts I think they should definitely extend already, and they are doing that.

"Then it comes down to, do they want continuity from a head coaching point of view or do they want someone new? That will be up to the appointment panel. There are some good candidates."

Hansen said it will not be easy to turn his back on the All Blacks, but believes he may be ready for a break in two years.

He added: "I guess I am kind of arguing against myself. But it will be eight years as head coach and eight years as assistant coach - 16 years all up - and throw in another three years or so that I had with Wales.

"There is a lot of scrutiny and I will be forever thankful for the opportunity. But top of the pyramid is my family and it will probably be time to give them more."

Wayne Smith this month announced that he will step down as New Zealand assistant coach after the Rugby Championship, but Ian Foster and Mike Cron signed new deals until after the World Cup.