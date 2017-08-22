Hapoel Be'er Sheva’s Nwakaeme handed first Nigeria call-up

The 28-year-old forward is one of the 23 players called up by Gernot Rohr for September's double-header of qualifiers against Cameroon

Hapoel Be’er Sheva’s Anthony Nwakaeme has earned a first senior call-up in Nigeria’s 23 man squad for their 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Cameroon next month.

Nwakaeme has been in fine form for the Camels and will be relied upon to tame the Indomitable Lions in Uyo and Yaounde. Hull City's Ola Aina wwas also handed his first Nigeria invite.

Also, seven players have been placed on standby – and any of them would be contacted in case there is any issue with any of the invited squad.

Captain John Obi Mikel and Victor Moses are among the regular players available for the cracker, while Ogenyi Onazi was left out.

The Super Eagles host the first leg on September 1 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, with the return leg holding three days later in Yaounde.

The three-time African kings lead Group B with six points from two games.



FULL SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Daniel Akpeyi (Chippa United, South Africa); Ikechukwu Ezenwa (FC IfeanyiUbah); Dele Alampasu (Cesarense FC, Portugal)

Defenders: William Ekong (Bursaspor FC, Turkey); Abdullahi Shehu (Anorthosis Famagusta, Cyprus); Leon Balogun (FSV Mainz 05, Germany); Tyronne Ebuehi (ADO Den Haag, The Netherlands); Elderson Echiejile (Sivasspor FC, Turkey); Chidozie Awaziem (Nantes FC, France); Ola Aina (Hull City, England)

Midfielders: Mikel John Obi (Tianjin Teda, China); Ogenyi Onazi (Trabzonspor FC, Turkey); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Oghenekaro Etebo (CD Feirense, Portugal); John Ogu (Hapoel Be’er Sheva, Israel); Mikel Agu (Bursaspor FC, Turkey)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Leicester City, England); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Moses Simon (KAA Gent, Belgium); Alex Iwobi (Arsenal FC, England); Odion Ighalo (Chang Chun-Yatai, China); Victor Moses (Chelsea FC, England); Anthony Nwakaeme (Hapoel Be’er Sheva, Israel)