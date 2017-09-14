Hapoel Beer Sheva pair John Ogu & Anthony Nwakaeme are crucial options for Nigeria

On Thursday, as the glitzy lights of the Uefa Champions League dim, its less adored sibling took centre stage. Depending on who you ask, it ranks somewhere in a scale between afterthought and league litmus test: with the best clubs almost disproportionate in their financial advantage, it is arguable that the true test of a league’s level is the strength of its median teams; those which cannot simply spend their way to relevance.

It is also a chance to witness an uncommon Nigerian double-act in a European side.

Israeli champions Hapoel Beer Sheva have midfielder John Ogu and forward Anthony Nwakaeme on the books, and they share a group with Viktoria Plzen, Lugano and Steaua Bucharest, beginning their campaign with a 2-1 triumph over the Swiss side on Thursday.

That last club will of course be familiar to Nwakaeme, who spent three years in Romania before transferring to Israel with Hapoel Ranana in 2013, the majority of those with Universitatea Cluj. From relative obscurity, the 28-year-old has finally burst into relevance, earning a call-up to the national team on the back of strong performances as the Camels claimed a first league for three decades.

Teammate Ogu is however no novice to the international stage, being a regular member of the squad over the last five years. For Hapoel, he is the conductor in the middle of the park, instigating the build-up and helping the team break through lines of pressure with his assured passing range.

On Thursday evening, no Hapoel player made more touches than Ogu, while the Nigerian also registered an 86.4 percent pass-success rate.

In tandem, both were instrumental as the Israeli side advanced from the group stage of last year’s edition, memorably doing the double over Italian giants Internazionale and remaining unbeaten over two legs against Southampton. This, no doubt, made many sit up and take notice; with a kinder draw this time, and Nwakaeme having hit the ground running already (he’s notched four already in European ties this season, as Hapoel failed to negotiate the Champions League qualifiers), they can be hopeful of repeating the feat.

An opening win - albeit in one of the easiest matches in the campaign - is an ideal start.

The question now, given their mutual understanding, is whether they can be similarly as influential for the Super Eagles.

