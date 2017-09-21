Harambee Starlets captain back to face Zimbabwe

Also making a return back to the starting berth are Starlets top scorer, Neddy Atieno and Mwanahalima Adam

Harambee Starlets’ captain Wendy Achieng’ has been drafted into the squad to face Zimbabwe on Thursday.

Achieng, missed Starlets 1-0 win against Swaziland in the last Group B match on suspension but she has been named in the starting squad by head coach Richard Kanyi as Starlets takes on the hosts at Barbourfields Stadium.

Also making a return back to the starting berth are Starlets top scorer, Neddy Atieno and Mwanahalima Adam. A win for Kenya will see the high-flying Starlets face the winner of the other semi-final pitting South Africa against Zambia.

Harambee Starlets XI: Pauline Atieno, Mwanahalima Adam, Juliet Auma, Dorcas Shikobe, Neddy Atieno, Caroline Anyango, Pauline Musungu, Carolyne Chepkoech, Lucy Mukhwana, Wendy Achieng and Dorris Anyango.

Reserves: Esther Nandika, Lilian Adera, Cheris Avilia, Janet Bundi, Phoebe Owiti, Monicah Karambu, Florence Awino, Jenipher Adhiambo and Mercy Achieng.