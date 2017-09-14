Harambee Starlets Cosafa match to be aired LIVE

The opening Group B match saw Swaziland thump Mauritius 3-0 on day two of the championship

Harambee Starlets’ opening Cosafa match against Mozambique will be live on KweseSport.

Starlets, who are in Group 'B', will take on Mozambique in the opening leg of the women’s tournament from 5.30pm local time at Luveve Stadium.

The opening Group 'B' match saw Swaziland thump Mauritius 3-0 on day two of the championship.

Kenya, under the stewardship of coach Richard Kanyi, must now work even harder and get a positive start in order to keep their chances of progressing to the next round.

South Africa will take on Lesotho in the last match of day two. The tournament kicked-off last Wednesday.

Kenya squad: Mwanalima Adam, Mercy Achieng, Phoebe Okech, Doris Anyango, Florence Awino, Neddy Atieno, Pauline Msungu, Caroline Chepkoech, Lucy Mukhwana, Juliet Auma, Carolyne Anyango, Pauline Atieno, Monica Karambu, Esther Nandika, Cheris Avilia, Dorcas Sikobe, Jenipher Malova, Wendy-Ann Achieng, Janet Moraa, Lilian Adera

Technical Bench: Richard Kanyi-head coach, Mary Adhiambo- Assistant coach.