Harambee Starlets to face Ghana in World Cup qualifiers

The winner between Kenya and Ghana will progress to the third and final round of the qualifiers set for January 2018

Kenya will now face Ghana in the second round of Fifa U-20 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers in November.

Harambee Starlets booked a place in the next round after going past Ethiopia in the first round with a 4-3 aggregate win. Starlets drew 2-2 with Ethiopia in the first leg before emerging 2-1 winners in the second leg played last weekend in Machakos.

The junior Starlets will now face Ghana, who registered the biggest win of the qualifiers so far following a 10-0 aggregate win over Algeria. Ghana had beaten Algeria 5-0 in the first leg before duplicating the same score line last Sunday at home.

Kenya will now begin preparation for Ghana's test with the first meeting set for between November 3-5 and return leg for the weekend of September 17-19.

The winner between Kenya and Ghana will progress to the third and final round of qualifiers set for January 2018. Africa will qualify two teams to the biennial football competition set to be staged in Paris, France.