Harambee Starlets fall to Zambia in Cosafa third play-off

Barbra Banda broke the hearts of many Kenyan fans when her equalizing goal denied Starlets a third spot in the Cosafa tourney

Harambee Starlets failed to finish third in Cosafa tournament after they lost 4-2 on post match penalties to Zambia on Saturday.

Kenya surrendered a goal advantage only to crash out 4-2 on post match penalties after both sides played out to a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

Banda canceled out Neddy Atieno’s opener in the 71 minute to send the team into a shootout. Kenya would then convert only two against Zambia’s four.

Atieno’s goal, however, helped her crown a good outing in the South African championship as Kenya’s top scorer and the tournament’s third with eight goals.

With a rising star, Banda could not let the Kenya Defence Forces officer close the gap on the top scorers, Tabitha Chawinga's and Rutendo Makore's both with nine goals before the final between South Africa and Zimbabwe later in the day.

Despite the defeat, Kenya picked vital points ahead of Cecafa championship. Kenya dominated the first half with nine shots on goal, five of which were on target against Zambia’s seven with four being dealt with by Pauline Atieno in goal.

Both sides won three corners each while Zambia’s poor discipline was punished with two yellow cards. But Banda scored the equalizer in the 72-minute to extend her scoring streak to six goals in four games for Shepolopolo in the tournament.

Harambee Starlets XI: Pauline Atieno, Mwanahalima Adam, Juliet Auma, Cheris Avilia, Neddy Atieno, Caroline Anyango, Pauline Musungu, Dorcas Shikobe, Phoebe Owiti, Mercy Achieng and Dorris Anyango.

Reserves: Esther Nandika, Lilian Adera, Janet Bundi, Monicah Karambu, Florence Awino, Jenipher Adhiambo, Caroline Chepkoech, Wendy Achieng and Lucy Mukhwana.

Zambia starting XI: Catherine Musonda (GK), Grace Zulu, Anita Mulenga, Grace Chanda, Misozi Zulu, Racheal Lungu, Rhoda Chileshe, Noria Sosala (C), Barbra Banda, Esther Mukwasa and Lweendo Chisamu.