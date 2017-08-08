Harambee Starlets to feature in 2017 Cosafa tournament

Kenya becomes the second East African nation to make a guest appearance at the tournament to be held in Zimbabwe

Harambee Starlets will participate in this year’s edition of Cosafa women championship.

The tournament that will feature twelve teams will be staged in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, from September 13-24. This year’s tournament will be the fifth edition and will feature one guest nation: Kenya.

Kenya becomes the second East African nation to make a guest appearance at the tournament, after reigning Cecafa champions Tanzania, who featured in the last edition in 2011.

This is the third time that Zimbabwe plays host to the Cosafa Womens’ football tournament, having hosted the event in 2002 and 2011.

Zambia and Angola played host to the championships in 2006 and 2008 respectively. South Africa has won the most titles with three wins in 2002, 2006 and 2008.

Zimbabwe has one title win it registered in 2011. Eight Southern African nations will battle out for the 2017 title during the tournament which will be held in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe’s second largest city.

Bulawayo only has three stadia – Luveve, White City and Barbourfields Stadium.