Harambee Starlets hammer sorry Mauritius in Cosafa

Mwanahalima Adam gave Kenya the lead with a dipping shot from the left side before Neddy Atieno extended the lead

Harambee Starlets took their goal tally to 15 in two games after completing a massive 11-0 win over Mauritius in second match of Cosafa on Saturday.

The dominant Kenyan side, who are playing as invited guest in the Southern Africa zone tournament, reaped another big win just two days after they beat Mozambique 5-2 in the opening match last Thursday.

Mwanahalima Adam gave Kenya the lead with a dipping shot from the left side before Neddy Atieno extended the visitor’s lead in the 20th minute from a rebound after Mauritius goalkeeper had blocked her first shot.

Atieno doubled her tally, just eight minutes later with another powerful shot before completing her first-half hat-trick with another powerful header in the 30th minute.

Atieno now has seven goals having scored a hat-trick in Mozambique win. But the Kenya Defence Forces star was not done. She provided Kenya’s sixth goal before burying Kenya’s seventh at the top of the roof after beating Mauritius defence.

So dominant was Kenya that Mauritius were forced to only two attempts on goal by the time clock hit 58th minute. Dorcas Shikobe, Lucy Mukhwana and substitute Mercy Achieng also registered their names in the score sheet as Kenya took full control of Group 'B'.

Kenya now tops the group with six points and 15 goals. Mauritius lost 3-0 to Swaziland in the opening match.

Harambee Starlets XI: Monicah Karambu (GK), Mwanahalima Adam, Juliet Auma, Dorcas Shikobe, Neddy Atieno, Caroline Anyango, Pauline Musungu, Caroline Chepkoech, Lucy Mukhwana, Wendy Achieng and Dorris Anyango.

Subs: Mercy Achieng, Esther Nandika, Lilian Adera, Cheris Avilia, Janet Bundi, Phoebe Owiti, Florence Awino and Jennipher Adhiambo.