Harambee Starlets picks Cosafa lesson in Zimbabwe

Harambee Starlets coach Richard Kanyi drew positive from Kenya’s defeat to Zimbabwe in Cosafa semi-final and has turned attention to Cecafa tournament.

Kanyi, who cited poor mental strength from his squad in Kenya’s 4-0 defeat, said that the team achieved its set target of reaching the semi-final.

Kenya crashed out of the tournament in unfashionable style on Thursday, a result that ended their good run of three wins against Swaziland (1-0), Mauritius (11-0) and Mozambique (5-2).

Despite the defeat, Kanyi was satisfied by his squad, though he insisted that Kenya could not handle the pressure from Zimbabwean side.

Zimbabwe will square it out with South Africa in the final as Kenya takes on Zambia in the second and third place play-offs.

Kenya will now turn attention to the forthcoming Cecafa championship.