Harambee Starlets to play Cosafa tournament minus top striker

Harambee Starlets striker Esse Akida has revealed that she will not be available to feature for the team during Cosafa tournament.

Kenya will take part in the inaugural tournament as guests and have already been pooled in Group B alongside Mozambique, Swaziland and Mauritius.

The tournament will be staged in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe from September 13.

Akida, who was the main striker for the team last year, has turned to his social media page to confirm that she will not be available.

“I won't be part of Harambee Starlets team that will represent the country in the upcoming Cosafa tournament in Zimbabwe. The reasons towards this step has been relayed to the authorities concerned; anything else is a rumor.

"I was, am and will always be proud to put on the national team colors whenever called upon and will be available for my country of birth in future assignments. I take this opportunity to wish my team mates the best of luck in Cosafa. Hit them up!"

Starlets are currently in camp under the stewardship of newly appointed coach, Richard Kanyi, who will be assisted by Mary Adhiambo.

Host Zimbabwe are the defending champions though South Africa has won the most titles having lifted the trophy in 2002, 2006 and 2008.

Kenya becomes the second East African nation to make a guest appearance at the tournament after reigning Cecafa champions Tanzania, who featured in the last edition in 2011.

Squad: Vivian Akinyi, Jenipher Adhiambo, Paul Atieno, Jane Achila, Wendy-Ann Achieng, Irene Awuor, Dorcas Shikobe, Caroline Anyango, Cheris Avilia, Sharon Bushenei, Mary Wanjiku, Dorcas Anyango and Jacky Ogol.

Others are; Mwanahalima Adams, Lydia Akoth, Judith Musimbi, Lilian Adera, Janet Moraa, Mercy Achieng, Gererder Akinyi, Phoebe Oketch, Neddy Atieno, Teresa Engesha, Juliet Auma, Winfred Achieng, Winnie Kanyotu, Esther Nandika, Jackline Musula, Florence Awino and Lucy Mukhwana.