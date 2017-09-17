Harambee Starlets recover to hold Ethiopia in World Cup qualifier

Kenya will now need a barren draw or a draw not exceeding 1-1 or a win of any margin in the return leg to move to next round

Harambee Starlets U-20 came from two goals down to hold their hosts Ethiopia 2-2 in the first leg of 2018 World Cup qualifier played on Sunday.

Mirkat Felek and Alamesh Germew gave Ethiopia a half-time lead but the Kenyan girls came back strongly and threw everything they had to ensure they salvaged a draw.

Captain Corazone Aquino fired in from the penalty spot to half the deficit before Maureen Khakasa fired in deep in the stoppages to hand the Kenyan side a valuable away goals and a point.

Kenya needs a barren draw or a draw not exceeding 1-1 or a win of any margin in the second leg to be played on September 29, to progress to the next round where they will face the winner between Algeria and Ghana.



Stralets XI: Lillian Awuor (GK), Maureen Khakasa, Wincate Kaari, Vivian Naskia, Lucy Akoth, Sheril Angachi, Mercy Airo, Corazon Aquino, Martha Amunyolete, Cynthia Shilwatso and Jentrix Shikangwa.

Subs: Judith Osimbo, Leah Cherotich, Foscah Nashivanda, Stella Anyango, Veronica Awino, Diana Wacera and Rachael Muema.