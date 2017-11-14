Harambee Starlets revamp squad for Ghana task

The duo have been called to beef up the squad that lost 5-0 away in Accra a week ago in the opening leg of the qualifiers

Sarah Muthoni and Sharon Zainab have been called to Harambee Starlets squad to face Ghana in Fifa U-20 Women World Cup Qualifier on November 19.

The duo have been called to beef up the squad that lost 5-0 away in Accra in the opening leg of the second round of the qualifiers about a week ago..

Muthoni from Kariobangi North Girls and Zainab of Nginda Girls’, are expected to steer Kenya to at least a 6-0 win against Ghana for the host to advance to the next round.

Kenya squad reported to camp on Tuesday in readiness for the big challenge on Sunday.

Squad: Goalkeepers - Lillian Awuor (Nyakach), Judith Osimbo (Nyakach), Brenda Achieng (Gaspo); Defendders - Lucy Akoth (St Paul’s Abwao), Wincate Kaari (Thika Queens), Harriet Osilwa (Njambini), Foscah Nashivanda(Nginda), Veronica Awino(Damascus), Leah Cherotich (Wiyeta) Quinter Atieno (Soccer Queens); Midfielders - Corazone Aquino (Vihiga Queens), Beverline Achieng (Nyakach), Diana Wacera (Mathare Utd), Sylvia Kapera( Nyakach), Diana Hashina(Kariobangi North Girls); Attackers - Martha Amunyolete(Wiyeta), Rachael Muema (Thika Queens), Lillian Mmboga (Ibinzo),Stella Anyango(Soccer Queens), Joy Kinglady ( Nyakach), Sarah Wangui (Our Lady of Mercy), Jentrix Shikangwa (Wiyeta) and Sharon Zainab (Nginda Girls).