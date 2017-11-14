Harambee Starlets revamp squad for Ghana task

The duo have been called to beef up the squad that lost 5-0 away in Accra a week ago in the opening leg of the qualifiers

Sarah Muthoni and Sharon Zainab have been called to Harambee Starlets squad to face Ghana in Fifa U-20 Women World Cup Qualifier on November 19.

The duo have been called to beef up the squad that lost 5-0 away in Accra in the opening leg of the second round of the qualifiers about a week ago..

Muthoni from Kariobangi North Girls and Zainab of Nginda Girls’, are expected to steer Kenya to at least a 6-0 win against Ghana for the host to advance to the next round.

Kenya squad reported to camp on Tuesday in readiness for the big challenge on Sunday.

Squad: Goalkeepers - Lillian Awuor (Nyakach), Judith Osimbo (Nyakach), Brenda Achieng (Gaspo); Defendders - Lucy Akoth (St Paul’s Abwao), Wincate Kaari (Thika Queens), Harriet Osilwa (Njambini), Foscah Nashivanda(Nginda), Veronica Awino(Damascus), Leah Cherotich (Wiyeta) Quinter Atieno (Soccer Queens); Midfielders - Corazone Aquino (Vihiga Queens),  Beverline Achieng (Nyakach), Diana Wacera (Mathare Utd), Sylvia Kapera( Nyakach), Diana Hashina(Kariobangi North Girls); Attackers - Martha Amunyolete(Wiyeta), Rachael Muema (Thika Queens), Lillian Mmboga (Ibinzo),Stella Anyango(Soccer Queens), Joy Kinglady ( Nyakach), Sarah Wangui (Our Lady of Mercy), Jentrix Shikangwa (Wiyeta) and Sharon Zainab (Nginda Girls).

What to read next

By using Yahoo you agree that Yahoo and partners may use Cookies for personalisation and other purposes