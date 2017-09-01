Harambee Starlets rise in latest Fifa ranking

Starlets have moved four places up in latest FIFA/Coca-Cola Women’s World Ranking released on September 1

Kenya women’s national team, Harambee Starlets have moved four places up in latest FIFA/Coca-Cola Women’s World Ranking released on September 1.

Harambee Starlets are currently ranked position 114 in the world though there is no change in points. Kenya’s points remained stagnant at 857.

Nigeria is the top ranked Africa team and 35th in the world, followed by Ghana and Cameroon on positions 46 and 47 respectively.

Potential Kenyan opponents in the forthcoming Cosafa games, South Africa are fourth on the continent (52) while Cosafa defending champion, Zimbabwe are ranked 83rd.

Regionally, Kenya is placed third behind Tanzania (108) and Rwanda (111) while Uganda is a place below Starlets on 115.

United States of America and Germany occupies top two positions globally while England leaped two places up to third with France and Canada dropping two places down to fourth and fifth respectively.