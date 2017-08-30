Harambee Starlets seeking for a double against Jordan in a friendly

Kenya sailed to the first round after Botswana withdrew from the return leg of the preliminary round having lost 7-1 at home

The national U-20 women’s football team, Harambee Starlets, will take on Jordan in the second friendly on Thursday.

The Kenyan side is using the match as part of their preparation ahead of the Fifa U-20 Women’s World Cup, first round qualifiers against Ethiopia.

Kenya, on Tuesday,  beat Jordan 2-0 in the first of the two logged-friendly matches lined up in Jordan. Cynthia Shilwatso scored Kenya’s opener in the second minute of the game before completing her brace seven minutes into the second half.

Kenya sailed to the first round after Botswana withdrew from the return leg of the preliminary round having lost 7-1 at home in the first leg.

Africa will qualify two teams to the 2018 World Cup to be hosted in France.   

