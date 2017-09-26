Harambee Starlets shift focus to Cecafa

Starlets won all their three matches against Mozambique, Mauritius, and Swaziland before losing 4-0 to Zimbabwe in semis

Harambee Starlets is hoping to replicate their Cosafa performance in the Cecafa Women Challenge Cup set for November 2017 in Rwanda.

Kenya finished fourth behind South Africa, Zimbabwe and Zambia in the South Africa zone tournament.

Starlets won all their three matches against Mozambique, Mauritius, and Swaziland before losing 4-0 to hosts Zimbabwe in the semi-finals.

Starlets also missed third place after falling 4-2 on post-match penalties to Zambia in the third place play-off after a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

But despite the slip, coach Richard Kanyi is optimistic the lessons picked in Zimbabwe will be of great use when Kenya parades at the regional games.

“We are happy with the way the team performed. Our focus now turns to the upcoming Cecafa tournament and hopefully, we can build on what we learnt in Cosafa and do even better in the tournament,” Kanyi said after jetting back with the squad.

Striker Neddy Atieno will also be hoping to extend her scoring prowess in Cecafa having finished second in the top scorer's chart with eight goals, just a goal shy of the eventual top scorer, Zimbabwe’s Rutendo Makore.

Kenya finished second in the last edition of Cecafa championship after losing to champions, Tanzania in the finals staged in Jinja, Uganda, in 2016.