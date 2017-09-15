Harambee Starlets U-20 ready for Ethiopia test

The junior Starlets sailed to the next round of qualifiers after Botswana withdrew in the second round of preliminary matches

Kenya U-20 women’s team will take on Ethiopia in the first round of 2018 U-20 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers on Sunday.

The junior Harambee Starlets sailed to the next round of qualifiers after Botswana withdrew in the second round of preliminary matches.

Kenya registered a massive 7-1 win in the first leg in Gaborone before Botswana withdrew from the return leg citing financial constraints.

The Kenyan team left the country on Friday ready for the clash set for Hawassa International Stadium. Should Kenya knock out Ethiopia, up next will be a test against the winner of the second round tie pitting Algeria against Ghana

Travelling squad: Corazone Aquino, Judith Osimbo, Wincate Kaari, Sherryl Angachi, Diana Wacera, Foscah Nashivanda, Lilian Awuor, Lucy Akoth, Rachel Muema, Cynthia Akinyi, Cynthia Shilwatso, Veronica Awino, Gentrix Shikangwa, Vivian Makokha, Maureen Khakasa, Leah Cherotich, Martha Amunyolete and Stella Anyango.

Technical Bench: Caroline Achieng (Coach), Ann Aluoch (Coach), Jackline Akoth (Coach), Musa Otieno (Technical Head), Michael Igendia (Performance and conditioning), Hassan Shah (Goalkeeper Trainer), David Ndakalu (Team Doctor/Physio) and Rosemary Aluoch (Kit Manager).