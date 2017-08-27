Harambee Starlets U20 squad for Jordan friendly named

Nyakach Girls' goalkeeping pair, Lillian Awuor and Judith Osimbo, as well as School mate, Mercy Airo, all made the cut

Kenya has named a relatively strong squad that will take on Jordan in a two-legged friendly match.

Soccer Queens midfielder, Corazone Aquino is among the experienced pairs named in the traveling team on Sunday and she ie expected to lead Harambee Starlets U20 against the host next week.

Nyakach Girl’s goalkeeping pair, Lillian Awuor and Judith Osimbo, as well as School mate, Mercy Airo, all made the cut ahead of Dina Tembesi (Wiyeta Girls), Ivy Makokha (Ibinzo Girls).

Wiyeta Girls pacy forward, Gentrix Shikangwa, Cynthia Atieno and Robai Shari also made the cut while Zipporah Adhiambo of TarTar Girls and Millicent Ajema from Bishop Okullu were dropped.

The junior Harambee Starlets is set to take on Jordan in a two-legged friendly match scheduled for August 29 and August 31, 2017, in Jordan.

Kenya will use the matches to prepare for the 2018 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifier against Ethiopia in the first round on September 15, 2017.

Kenya got a bye into the first round after Botswana pulled out in the preliminary qualifiers in the second leg, having lost 7-1 to at home.

Travelling squad: Lillian Awuor, Judith Osimbo, Diana Tembesi, Stella Anyango, Wincate Kaari, Rachael Muema, Leah Cherotich, Cynthia Akinyi, Maureen Khakasa, Mercy Airo, Lucy Akoth, Vivian Makokha, Corazone Aquino, Sheryl Angachi, Cynthia Shilwatso, Martha Amunyolete, Dianah Wacera, Gentrix Shikangwa, Cynthia Atieno, Robai Shari