Victor Wanyama omitted from Harambee Stars friendlies

Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama has been omitted from the squad to face Iraq and Thailand.

Kenya is set to face the Asian nations in a Fifa international friendly matches slated for October 5 and October 8, 2017, respectively.

Kenya will play the two friendlies but without the influential Tottenham midfielder, Wanyama, Ayub Timbe and Brian Mandela who is based in South Africa.

Belgium based Johanna Omollo will also miss out due to club commitments. Defender David Ochieng will not make it in time for the trip due to issues with his travel documents

Due to the KPL fixture congestion, local-based players are set to report to camp on the evening of October 1, 2017, at the Kenya School of Monetary Studies.

Kenya is set to depart for Iraq on October 2, 2017, with all the foreign-based players expected to link up with the team in Iraq.

Squad: Goalkeepers: Patrick Matasi (Posta Rangers), Boniface Oluoch (Gor Mahia).

Defenders: Haron Shakava (Gor Mahia), Robinson Kamura (AFC Leopards), Simon Mbugua (Posta Rangers), David Owino (Zesco FC), Musa Mohammed (Gor Mahia), Jockins Atudo (Posta Rangers), Dennis Sikhayi (AFC Leopards), Abud Omar (Slava Sofia), Erick Ouma (Kolkheti Poti).

Midfielders: Anthony Akumu (Zesco FC), Ernest Wendo (Gor Mahia), Patilah Omoto (Kariobangi Sharks), Kenneth Muguna, (Gor Mahia), Samuel Onyango (Ulinzi FC), Stephen Waruru (Ulinzi Stars), Eric Johana Omondi (Vasalund’s FC), Boniface Muchiri (Tusker FC), Cliffton Miheso (Buildcon FC).

Strikers: John Mark Makwata (Buildcon FC), Masud Juma (Kariobangi Sharks), Jesse Jackson Were (Zesco FC), Michael Olunga (Girona FC).

Technical Bench: Haggai Azende (Goalkeepers Coach), Musa Otieno (Assistant Coach), Frank Ouna (Assistant Coach), Mikael Igendia (Strength and Conditioning), Stanley Okumbi (First Coach), Wycliff Omom (Team Doctor), Benson Kennedy Otieno (Kit Manager) Ismail Hussein (Team Manager).