Harambee Stars coach explains Allan Wanga omission

Tusker FC forward Allan Wanga has been doing relatively well for the defending champions this season, scoring a total of three goals.

Despite being one of the most effective strikers in the Kenyan Premier League, the striker was not named in the squad to which will play against Angola next month. Harambe Stars coach Stanley Okumbi has explained the reason why the striker was not in his team.

"Wanga (Allan) is a good player, we all know, but he has not honored our three initial call-ups due to several personal reasons. So we decided to give him some time to solve his problems. We have not shut the door for the striker, he has a chance of turning out for us, but until then, he has to solve whatever is happening," he told Goal.

Kenya is preparing a team for next year's Chan tournament to be held in the country as from January.