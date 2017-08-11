Harambee Stars top defender could change clubs in South Africa

Mamelodi Sundowns are eyeing the services of the bulky star to improve competition in their backline before season kicks-off

Harambee Stars defender Brian Mandela is unsure whether he will remain to a Maritzburg United player at the end of transfer window in South Africa.

Mamelodi Sundowns are eyeing the services of the bulky defender to improve competition in their backline, though they have yet to make a concrete move.

The two sides will meet in the last of the MTN8 quarter-finals at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday, a venue where Onyango impressed Sundowns' technical staff when he scored in the penultimate game of the league last season.

But when asked of the impending move, Mandela told Kickoff, “We'll see what happens, But at the moment I'm here ... I have a contract running until 2019 so I'm a player of Maritzburg United.

“But of course, Mamelodi Sundowns did approach the club, not me. They spoke to the club, not me. I didn't have any contact with the guys there (at Sundowns).”

When pressed whether he still wants to play for Maritzburg United in light of a potential Sundowns approach, the tough-tackling defender added: “I'm still here. I love Maritzburg, but whatever happens, it'll happen.”