Harambee Stars defender ruled out of Iraq friendly

The match will be the second on home soil for the hosts after Fifa lifted a ban on the country’s stadiums

Harambee Stars will face Iraq minus defender Eric ‘Marcelo’ Ouma on Thursday.

Coach Stanley Okumbi has confirmed that the former Gor Mahia defender will sit out the friendly due to injury while Kariobangi Sharks striker Masoud Juma will face late fitness test after suffering a knock in training.

“Unfortunately we will miss the services of Eric Ouma as he is injured. Masud (Juma) is doubtful for now, but hopefully, he will be fit for the match.”

Harambee Stars arrived safely in Iraq on Monday and will face the hosts at Basra Stadium. Coach Okumbi is confident that the team will get a positive result away.

“We have had two training sessions here in Iraq with all the foreign-based players involved. We have also had a feel of the match venue. Morale in camp is high and we are ready for the match.

“The match will be good exposure for our players, playing on a different continent against opponents with a different style of play. It will also be a good opportunity to gauge how our players perform under pressure.”

Kenya will look to build up on a 1-1 draw away to Mozambique on September 2, 2017. Eric Johanna scored in 85th minute from long range to salvage a draw.