Harambee Stars defender wants players to respect call up

Harambee Stars defender David 'Cheche' Ochieng says players in the national team should show they deserve the call up.

The former Tusker FC man, who plays for USA's New York Cosmos, is among eight foreign-based players in the 20-man squad to Mozambique.

'Cheche' admits the team will miss the services of Michael Olunga and Ayub Timbe, but believes it is an opportunity for others to shine.



"Once you have been called to the nationl team, I believe you deserve it because it is out of sheer hard work and merit that you have that chance.

"Yes, we will miss the services of those players, who did not make it, but it is a chance for other players to crop up and show their ability," 'Cheche' told Goal.

"This opportunity comes once and considering the competition is high, those selected to fill voids left should take it with both hands."

Harambee Stars is building a team for Chan set to be held in the country next year as well as the Afcon campaign.