Harambee Stars to face Zambia in friendly

Harambee Stars have lined up a friendly against Zambia on November 14.

A statement from Football Kenya Federation obtained by Goal has revealed that Kenya will now face the Chipolopolo and not Rwanda as earlier planned.

“As you are aware the National Football Team, Harambee Stars was scheduled to play Rwanda on November 11, 2017 in an international friendly.

“However, following Egypt’s withdrawal from the upcoming Chan tournament, Caf has instructed that Rwanda play Ethiopia in a play-off with the winner taking up Egypt’s slot.

“In light of the aforementioned, Harambee Stars will not be able to play Rwanda and will now play Zambia instead, in Kenya, on November 14, 2017 at a venue to be confirmed.”

The friendly will give coach Stanley Okumbi the best chance to redeem his side after losing in previous matches against Thailand and Iraq in a tour of Asia.