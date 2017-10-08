Harambee Stars fans expecting worse against Thailand

It will be a second match for the East African nation, less than 72 hours after falling to Iraq 2-1 in another friendly outing

Kenya's Harambee Stars will take on Thailand in an international friendly match on Sunday.

It will be a second match for the East African nation, less than 72 hours after falling 2-1 to Iraq in another friendly outing. After losing on Thursday, Kenyans are still pessimistic ahead of the Thailand tie, claiming the current technical bench has no experience to lead the home boys.

Goal sampled some of the comments from the fans:

"We were lucky not to fall by a bigger margin against Iraq, the problem is not with the players, we are struggling tactically and once that is fixed we will be good to go, but before that, expect nothing - Mark Odhiambo, Kisumu.

"The FKF is doing a great job by exposing our boys especially to the different type of play, but again let them improve the technical bench and we will be better - Sean Nyang'ate, Nairobi.

"Thailand is a better team, it has good player who can cause havoc when given a chance, but Kenya surprises when least expected - Omari Ahmed, Nakuru.

"Against Thai, we are expecting worse, it will be three or more goals against us. The 'students' are good, but they do not have the right teacher." - Sylvia Chebet, Kericho.