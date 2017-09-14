Harambee Stars land two friendly matches for October

The Stanley Okumbi coached side will face Iraq and Thailand on October 5 and 8 respectively in build up matches away

Harambee Stars will play two friendly matches in October.

The Stanley Okumbi coached side will face Iraq and Thailand on October 5 and 8 respectively in build up matches away.

A statement from the federation has confirmed the two matches. “Harambee Stars, is set to play two friendly matches away, against Iraq and Thailand on October 5 and October 8, 2017, respectively.

“The first match against Iraq is set to be played at the Basra Stadium in Iraq while the venue for the second match will be confirmed in due course.

“The friendly matches will be in preparation for the ongoing 2019 African Cup of Nations Qualifiers and the 2018 Africa Nations Championships (Chan) set to be hosted in Kenya.”

Coach Okumbi is set to name the squad for the two matches after he returns from Germany on September 24.