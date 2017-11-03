Harambee Stars lands another friendly match

Chipolopolo pulled out of Kenya's trip following logistical issues according to Football Kenya Federation CEO Robert Muthomi

Harambee Stars have landed another friendly match after Zambia withdrew from the planned November 14 international build up match.

As such, FKF has organised for another build up match with Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia on the same date, November 14.

"It’s unfortunate that Zambia will not be able to honour the friendly due to what we have understood to be logistical issues around the team’s travel.

“As such we have been forced to cancel the friendly and are already looking elsewhere for an alternative", he was quoted by the Federation's official portal.

K'Ogalo's Deputy Secretary General Ronald Ngala has confirmed to Goal the match has already been set:

"We will play Harambee Stars on the 14th at Kasarani, everything has been agreed. However, it is not yet clear on the modalities, that is whether Gor Mahia will retain all its players, or they will play for Stars.

"Our coach (Dylan) Kerr is ironing the same with Okumbi (Stanley), to find the best way forward, but the match is on."

Kenya had also planned a friendly match against Amavubi of Rwanda, but it did not materialize.