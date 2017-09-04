Harambee Stars lose to Morocco in away friendly

The Harambee Stars finished their tour in North Africa with a humiliating 2-0 defeat against Morocco's U-21 side on Monday

Harambee Stars suffered a 2-0 defeat against Morocco U-21 in another friendly played on Monday night.

Goals by Belaamri Youssef and Hamza Hanouri were enough to down the East African side under the headship of Musa Otieno, who was assisted by Frank Ouna.

The Stars were using the match to build a team for the Chan competition that will be held in the country from January next year.

In an earlier friendly, played on Friday, the same team was held to a one all draw by minnows Mauritania reason why Monday's result will raise questions about the competitiveness of Kenyan coaches, who are handling the national team for the first time.

Meanwhile, the Kenya 'A' side needed a late goal courtesy of Erick Johanna to force hosts Mozambique to a one all draw in Maputo on Sunday.

The result ensured coach Stanley Okumbi is unbeaten in ten friendly matches, and has suffered a single defeat in thirteen outings.