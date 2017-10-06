Harambee Stars midfielder out of Thailand friendly match

Omolo returned back to Belgium after his club, Vasalunds IF requested to have him back in time for their weekend league match against Akropolis IF

Harambee Stars midfielder Eric Johanna is set to miss Kenya's friendly match against Thailand on Sunday.

Johanna returned to Sweden after his club, Vasalunds IF requested to have him back in time for their weekend league match against Akropolis IF.

Johanna was part of Stars squad that went down 2-1 to hosts Iraq on Thursday in the first of the two friendlies lined up during the FIFA international week.

FC Girona striker, Michael Olunga scored Kenya’s late consolation after Hikmat Nouri and Ahmed Ibrahim had given Iraq the lead.

Harambee Stars is set to jet out to Bangkok, ahead of the second friendly match against Thailand scheduled for Sunday, October 8, 2017.

The team held a light training session earlier today (Friday) at the Basra Stadium and is set to leave at 4 pm EAT for Doha, Qatar, before catching a connecting flight to Bangkok, Thailand, at 8.30 pm.