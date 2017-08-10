Harambee Stars moves two places up in Fifa rankings

Kenya has moved two places up in latest rankings while Uganda remain the highly ranked nation in the East African region

Kenya has moved two places up in latest Fifa world rankings despite having played no match in the month of July.

Harambee Stars, who had dropped 10 places in the month of June, is ranked 82nd with 412 points.

Regionally, Uganda is the highly ranked East Africa nation at position 73rd in the world, followed by Kenya and Rwanda at 119 in the world.

Egypt is the top ranked African nation at 25th in the World followed by Congo Dr at number 28 while Kenya’s next opponent, Ghana is placed 50th in the World.

Brazil have returned to the top of the World Ranking after a one-month hiatus, replacing reigning Fifa World Cup champions Germany, who have dropped a place down.

Argentina remains in third but the heavyweight trio are accompanied in the top five by two sides reaching unusually heady heights.

Switzerland (4th, up 1) have not been ranked higher since the very first edition of the Fifa World Ranking, while Poland (5th, up 1) are at an all-time high.